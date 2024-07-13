Illinois politicians, national leaders react after Trump injured in Pennsylvania rally

Illinois politicians are speaking out after former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage with an injury after an apparent shooting during a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was escorted away after he was injured in his ear and blood was seen on his face.

According to the Associated Press, the suspected shooter is dead and two others were injured. Trump is "doing fine" and is safe, his campaign team said.

RELATED: Trump, appearing injured, escorted off stage during rally after possible shots heard

Governor J.B. Pritzker:

"Violence is never the answer in our democracy. I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump's recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response," Pritzker said.

Illinois Republican Party Chairwoman-Elect Kathy Salvi:

"The Republicans of Illinois are united and stand with President Trump. We express our full support for President Trump and his family. We appreciate the prompt response by law enforcement and the Secret Service."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:

"I wish Donald Trump a swift recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officers on the scene who acted quickly. Let me be crystal clear: Political violence is never acceptable."

Sen. Dick Durbin:

"Political violence is never acceptable. I’m keeping the former president, the bystander who was tragically killed, and all who were injured or whose safety was threatened in my thoughts. Sending my deepest thanks to law enforcement for helping keep those in attendance safe."

Rep. Brad Schneider:

"I am horrified by the news of the shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania. I pray for former President Trump, and all attendees safety and health. I am grateful for the rapid response of the Secret Service and law enforcement."

Rep. Nikki Budzinski:

"We can never allow our disagreements to devolve into political violence. I strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump and his supporters. I’m grateful to law enforcement officials who responded quickly on the scene. My team and I are closely following developments."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

"There is absolutely no excuse—and no place whatsoever—for violence in American politics, and those responsible for this must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I am keeping Donald Trump in my thoughts and hoping he has a swift and full recovery."

President Biden, former presidents speak out

President Joe Biden issued a statement on the shooting, shared below:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Vice President Kamala Harris:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

Former President Barack Obama:

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Former President George W. Bush:

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Former President Bill Clinton:

"Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service."

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.