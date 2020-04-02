Illinois pot sales top $35 million in March

article

Illinois pot dispensaries sold more than $35 million in products throughout March.

That’s down from the $39.2 million in sales tallied in January, but slightly higher than February sales that came in just under $35 million, according to numbers from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In March, sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99, the department said. The sales were spread across 812,203 separate transactions.

“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for cannabis control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said in a statement.

The figures don’t include taxes collected.