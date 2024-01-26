Illinois pothole repairs: IDOT issues warning

The Illinois Department of Transportation is advising caution as crews repair potholes on state highways and interstates due to recent weather events.

IDOT is urging drivers to slow down and move over for workers during patching operations.

Potholes can form as a result of snow, rain, and freezing temperatures. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and allow extra travel time as repairs occur in affected areas.

IDOT is stressing that drivers obey speed limits, pay attention to flaggers and signs, and comply with the law to slow down and move over for maintenance vehicles and workers.

To report a pothole on a state highway or interstate, drivers can call 1-800-452-4368.