Illinois Powerball player wins $1M in Wednesday drawing

An Illinois Powerball player became a millionaire Wednesday night.

The lucky person, who bought the Powerball ticket online, matched all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 21, 67, 69. The Powerball was 3, which the player missed. The jackpot was an estimated $178 million.

The winner becomes the fifth Illinois Lottery player this year to receive a prize of $1 million or more playing Powerball.

On Aug. 4, another Powerball player won $1 million after matching all five numbers. That winning ticket was purchased at a Chicago Jewel-Osco, located at 11730 S. Marshfield Ave.

In total, more than 21,000 winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Illinois Lottery says all winners should write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to come forward to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their money.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Aug. 12. The jackpot is an estimated $194 million.