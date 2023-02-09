Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse

Some call it a landmark while others say it is an eyesore.

The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates.

It might be the world's ugliest courthouse, but those trying to save it say that's not the point.

The courthouse is in downtown Joliet by the train station and sits on Route 66.

Preservationists want the county to at least entertain private development options, but the county says they legally can't.

The state's attorney said that the property has to be for public use.

The Brutalist concrete building is from 1969, but the wrecking ball is set for July.

The county board voted back in 2019 to tear it down and, in late 2020, it closed.

Preservation groups, like Landmark Illinois, say the county hasn't even looked at other options that could benefit the area, like a hotel, convention space or housing.

Landmark Illinois is now receiving several ideas from developers and will present those ideas next month.