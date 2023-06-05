Illinois ranks in top 10 for most expensive states to have a baby: report

Illinois is reportedly the ninth most expensive state to have a baby.

According to Quote Wizard, the cost of labor and delivery in the state averages about $13,672 with health insurance averaging about $5,084.

Additionally, it costs about $12,087 for childcare in the state.

That brings the total cost to $30,843 to have a child in Illinois in the first year.

Those without insurance pay about 69 percent more for childbirth, the report says.

The top 10 most expensive states to have a child in are listed below:

Alaska - $37,910 Massachusetts - $36,404 New York - $36,157 Connecticut - $34,345 Vermont - $33,133 Wisconsin - $32,873 New Jersey, $32,646 California - $32,110 Illinois - $30,843 Wyoming - $30,825

The report also says that Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi are the cheapest places to have a child in.