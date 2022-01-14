Illinois receives $1.37B in federal funding to repair, upgrade bridges

A group of Illinois lawmakers announced over $1 billion will be used to address the state's crumbling infrastructure under President Joe Biden's new bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Not only will people across the state benefit from new and safer bridges, a lot of jobs will be created as well.

Representatives Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider and Mike Quigley held a news conference at the Rand Road bridge over the Des Plaines River Friday morning, citing it as a perfect example of a bridge in desperate need of repair.

But Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law will pump more than $26.5 billion into U.S. bridges.

"The Biden Harris administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Modernizing America's bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people's lives better in every part of the country - in rural, suburban, city and tribal communities."



Bridges will be modernized to withstand climate change and made safer for cyclists and pedestrians as well.

By the numbers in Illinois that means $1.37 billion to address highway bridges.

The funding will help improve 2,374 Illinois bridges rated in poor condition and another 11,400 bridges rated in fair condition in the state.