Illinois Red Cross mobilizing to help Florida residents

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are already in Florida to help displaced residents, and hundreds more — including some from Illinois — will be on the way very soon.

With Hurricane Ian making landfall Wednesday afternoon, catastrophic winds and flooding are leaving residents displaced. But more than 500 Red Cross workers are there to help.

Local teams are driving supplies to Florida where shelters will be set up to offer a place for residents to turn.

Medical and mental health assistance will be available, in addition to food and clothing.

Red Cross volunteer Yasmin Clinton who is from Des Plaines has been volunteering with the organization since 2017 and has responded to storm zones in the past.

She is set to get on a flight at O’Hare to Florida to help as soon as it is safe.

"We hear their stories, we hear what has happened with their properties. We’re there in the shelter providing them with a safe space," said Clinton. "I feel like this is the one time when people don’t have a choice in what’s happening to them, and they really need support and help, and I have felt that the Red Cross for me has been the best way that I can support those that are in that situation. That’s truly why I do this."

Flights are not expected to resume until Thursday at the earliest.

Fox 32 Chicago caught up with some residents who say they are grateful they made it out just in time.

"The morning, thankfully, was kind of calm. I was worried they were gonna cancel my flight but I was able to make it out and make it over here. The weather is amazing over here compared to over there," a traveler said.

"My flight got canceled and the power was out, but my phone was still charged so I called United and they had one more flight left at 7 a.m. So I packed up, went outside, it was pitch black dark, my ride took awhile cause the streets were flooded, but I made my flight," another traveler said.

A team of Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division's Aviation Brigade will also help Florida’s hurricane relief efforts.

And Med-Call Healthcare has deployed 70 nurses to the disaster zone to help.