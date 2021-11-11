Illinois releases 2021 Safe Shopping Guide as holiday shopping season begins

Some consumers have already started their holiday shopping for children, but not everything on the list may be safe.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released his annual holiday Safe Shopping Guide on Thursday.

Most than 50 products were included on the list and most of the items were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission this year.

Some of the items include baby products such as spoons and forks that can break and pose a choking hazard.

Also, sleepwear that can be flammable and winter jackets that pose strangulation risks made the attorney general's list.

(CPSC.gov)

Raoul also addressed the risk the internet can have when kids shop online.

"It's important to note that many of the gifts for children involve items that give them access to the internet," Raoul said. "Our website contains tips for parents and students that can keep them safe on the internet. In our effort to prevent online victimization and promote digital safety, we're offering a series of webinars where parents can learn how to protect their children from online predators."

Raoul's office also warned consumers to be on the lookout for secondhand vendors selling recalled items.

A full list of products can be found at IllinoisAttorneyGeneral.gov.