Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech on House floor

Channahon Congressman Adam Kinzinger delivered his final speech on the House floor Thursday night.

In his speech, he said he feared that U.S. Democracy will "fall into the ash heap of history."

And, he didn't stop there.

Rep. Kinzinger called out his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats in his final speech.

He didn't name names, but it was clear he was talking about Democratic candidates — including Gov. J.B. Pritzker's tactic of pouring money into MAGA Republicans in primaries, in order to have an easier time defeating extremists in the general election.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kinzinger said that made it impossible for what he called ‘good Republicans’ to get elected.

"To my Democratic colleagues, you too must bear the burden of our failures. Many of you have asked me, ‘Where are all the good Republicans?’ Over the past two years, Democratic leadership had the opportunity to stand above the fray. Instead, they poured millions of dollars into the campaigns of MAGA Republicans, the same candidates President Biden called a national security threat, to ensure these good Republicans do not make it out of their respective primaries," said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger will likely be best remembered for being one of only two Republicans to serve on the January 6th Committee, along with Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

He is stepping down after serving six terms in the House, but he told FOX 32 that he will continue to defend democracy.