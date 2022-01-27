Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford helping families of crime victims relocate

Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, is seeking to help families of crime victims grieve and recover by helping them relocate.

"It's difficult to move on and it can be complicated if the individual feel trapped in the current home that serves as a reminder of the tragedy they face," Ford said.

Ford is asking the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the Chicago Housing Authority to reallocate homeless prevention funds to assist crime victim relocation.

The Democrat said tax credits can also be used to provide more low income housing.

He added that families often deal with threats and diminishing mental health from being surrounded by violence and traumatic memories.