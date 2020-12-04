Illinois reports 10,526 new coronavirus cases, 148 more deaths

Public health officials on Friday said another 10,526 people in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19, and another 148 people died from the virus.

Twenty-six of the new deaths were in the Chicago area, and included two women in their 40s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the first four days of December, the state has recorded more than 700 deaths. That’s already more deaths than either July, August or September saw in their entirety.

The new cases are among 112,634 test results submitted to the state, slightly lowering Illinois’ testing positivity rate to 10.3%.

As of Thursday night, 5,453 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,153 in the ICU and 703 on ventilators.

Since the pandemic began in March, 770,088 people in Illinois have tested positive for the virus and 12,974 people have died.