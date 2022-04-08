Illinois reports 10,786 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 10,786 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 71 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 505,189 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health since April 1.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.1%, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 76% of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 68% are fully vaccinated. More than half of Illinois residents have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,080,436 cases and 33,465 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 502 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 62 needing intensive care and 24 on ventilators.