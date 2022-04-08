Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 10,786 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths in past week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Covid-19 cases up, but Chicago's top doc not alarmed

While Chicago did see an average of 66 more daily COVID cases this week than it did last week, that does not have Dr. Allison Arwady too concerned.

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 10,786 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 71 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 505,189 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health since April 1.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.1%, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 76% of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 68% are fully vaccinated. More than half of Illinois residents have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,080,436 cases and 33,465 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 502 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 62 needing intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Illinois and Chicago cutting back on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Illinois closed 10 community-based COVID testing sites across the state, impacting five clinics in the Chicago area: Arlington Heights, Aurora, Harwood Heights, South Holland and Waukegan.