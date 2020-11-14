Illinois reports 11,028 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 166 additional deaths.

Illinois set a record one-day testing high with more than 114,000 COVID-19 tests reported.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike highlighted during Friday's COVID-19 briefing, there was a delay in death data reporting on November 13, 2020. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred Friday are being reported with today’s total.

RELATED: Illinois breaks another COVID-19 caseload record, surpasses 15K new cases

IDPH is reporting a total of 562,985 cases, including 10,670 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Laboratories have reported a total of 8,986,010 tests.

As of Friday night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Advertisement

Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 14.7 percent.