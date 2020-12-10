Illinois reports 11,101 new coronavirus cases, 196 deaths

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported more than 11,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 196 additional deaths.

In total, the state has had 823,531 cases of the virus and 13,861 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, labs have processed 114,503 coronavirus tests.

As of Wednesday night, 5,138 people were hospitalized across Illinois with the virus. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 9.5 percent.

