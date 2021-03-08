Illinois reports 1,182 coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,182 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,199,517 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 20,767, health officials said.

Nearly 40,000 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 2.3%.

As of Sunday night, 1,178 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 266 of those patients in the ICU and 118 on ventilators.