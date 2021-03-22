Illinois reports 1,220 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 1,220 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 22 additional deaths.

The cases were among 47,374 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.6 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,223,083 cases and 21,103 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 1,182 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 233 needing intensive care and 98 on ventilators.