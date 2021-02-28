Illinois reports 1,249 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253.

As of Saturday night, 1,265 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities.