Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 1,249 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Dr. Shikha Jain weighs in on United Center becoming mass vaccination site

FOX 32 talks with Dr. Shikha Jain of the University of Illinois at Chicago about the United Center becoming a mass vaccination site for COVID-19.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253.  

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Saturday night, 1,265 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities. 