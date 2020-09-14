Illinois reports 1,373 new cases of COVID-19

article

State health officials on Monday said another 1,373 people tested positive for COVID-19 while five additional people died from the disease.

That brings the state’s count to 262,744 cases and 8,314 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The new cases were among 35,930 test results submitted to the state. The state’s testing positivity rate is now 3.6%.

As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 335 were in the ICU and 131 were on ventilators.