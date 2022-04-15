Illinois reports 14,409 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 14,409 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 45 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

State health officials said more than 76% of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 68% are fully vaccinated. More than half of Illinois residents have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Health officials issued a warning Thursday on rising COVID numbers across some areas of the state.

"This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes," Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,094,485 cases and 33,510 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 464 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 70 needing intensive care and 32 on ventilators.