COVID-19 cases rising across Illinois, health officials warn

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Thursday that COVID-19 cases are slowly rising across the state.

"While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State," Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

Tokars is reminding residents that vaccination, he says, is the most effective way of combating the coronavirus. Individuals can find a vaccination site HERE.

"This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes," Tokars said.

According to state officials, Illinois is well-prepared in the event of another COVID-19 surge.

In addition, IDPH is reminding certain residents to get their booster shots — specifically adults over the age of 50 and those over the age of 12 who are immunocompromised.

Individuals who are at high-risk of serious illness should take the following precautions:

Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends.

If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections, wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.

Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.

If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work as well as social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.

If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Also, communicate about the positive result with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of falling sick or testing positive.

Continue to frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.

For more information, visit IDPH's website.