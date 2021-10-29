Illinois reports 14,616 coronavirus cases, 183 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 14,616 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 183 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 796,018 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.8 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 69 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,695,524 cases and 25,771 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,256 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 281 needing intensive care and 133 on ventilators.