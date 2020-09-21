Illinois reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials Monday announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

The new cases were reported among 38,234 specimens tested over the last 24 hours, The Illinois Department of Health said. The state’s positivity rate remained at 3.5%.

Of the seven coronavirus-related deaths announced Monday, five were recorded in Cook County.

Illinois has reported a total of 275,735 cases and 8,457 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 364 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.

