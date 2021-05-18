Illinois reports 1,495 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 1,495 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 21 additional deaths.

The cases were among 58,222 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,368,709 cases and 22,466 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,503 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 407 needing intensive care and 234 on ventilators.