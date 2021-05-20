Illinois reports 1,542 coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,542 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 42 additional deaths.
The cases were among 79,529 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,371,884 cases and 22,536 deaths tied to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday night, 1,488 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 404 needing intensive care and 226 on ventilators.