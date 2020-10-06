Illinois reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,617 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 305,011.

Public health officials also reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 8,836.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 49,513 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 is 3.4%.

Public health officials report 1,673 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 384 patients in intensive care units and 159 patients on ventilators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.