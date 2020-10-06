Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,617 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 305,011.

Public health officials also reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 8,836.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 49,513 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 is 3.4%.

Public health officials report 1,673 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 384 patients in intensive care units and 159 patients on ventilators.

