Illinois reports 1,655 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 1,655 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 17 additional deaths.

The cases were among 77,798 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,213,765 cases and 20,988 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,143 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 259 needing intensive care and 102 on ventilators.