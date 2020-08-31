Illinois reports 1,668 new COVID-19 cases

article

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 1,668 people have tested positive for the coronavirus while seven more people have died.

Monday marks the 41st consecutive day Illinois has recorded a four-digit daily caseload. This month, the state has recorded 2,000 or more cases in a day eight times.

Illinois is averaging about 1,817 new infections each day this month, up sharply from July’s daily average of 1,150.

The state’s total now stands at 235,023 cases and 8,026 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the last day, labs processed 47,379 coronavirus tests for a total of 4,064,161.

The state’s positivity rate inched down from Sunday to 4.1%.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 347 were in the ICU and 157 were on ventilators.