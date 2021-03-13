Illinois reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,675 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,207,847 cases, including 20,924 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,505 specimens for a total of 19,066,070.

As of Friday night, 1,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 235 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 6-12, 2021 is 2.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 6-12, 2021 is 2.6%.

On Friday, 152,697 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois, the highest one day total to date.