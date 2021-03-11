Illinois reports 1,700 coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 55 additional deaths.

The cases were among 89,893 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,204,409 cases and 20,863 deaths tied to COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Wednesday night, 1,118 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 231 needing intensive care and 102 on ventilators.