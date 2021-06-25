Illinois reports 1,744 coronavirus cases, 66 deaths since Monday

Public health officials on Friday announced 1,744 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 66 additional deaths have been recorded since Monday.

The cases were among 276,760 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 0.6%, health officials said.

State health officials said 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54% are fully-vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,390,432 cases and 23,199 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 435 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 99 needing intensive care and 53 on ventilators.