Illinois reports 1,772 new cases of COVID-19

article

Illinois continued its week-long streak of daily caseloads of COVID-19 above 1,000 on Thursday.

It’s the highest daily caseload in weeks, and marks a continuing upward trend statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 1,772 new cases and 18 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The state now has a total of 176,896 cases and 7,478 deaths, the health department said.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 3.8%, which it’s stayed at for the last three days.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.