Illinois reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 1,853 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 14 people have died from the disease.

Those cases were among 38,538 results submitted to the Illinois Department of Health. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now 3.4%.

Illinois’ totals are now 303,394 cases and 8,805 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 382 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.