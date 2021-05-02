Illinois reports 1,860 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Public health officials on Sunday announced another 1,860 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 27 additional deaths.

The cases were among 73,159 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, health officials said.

Health officials said 44,678 vaccine doses were administered Saturday across the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,339,728 cases and 22,019 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 1,916 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 472 needing intensive care and 225 on ventilators.