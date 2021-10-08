Illinois reports 19,244 coronavirus cases, 209 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 19,244 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 209 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 903,198 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.1 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 69 percent of Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,650,108 cases and 25,224 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,653 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 412 needing intensive care and 209 on ventilators.