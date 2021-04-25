Illinois reports 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,321,033 cases, including 21,826 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,299 specimens for a total of 22,269,555.

As of Saturday night, 2,032 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the ICU and 247 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 18-24, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18-24, 2021 is 4.0%.

On Saturday, 74,461 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.

