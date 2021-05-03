Illinois reports 2,049 coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 2,049 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 28 additional deaths.

The cases were among 49,473 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, health officials said.

More than 16,000 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,341,777 cases and 22,047 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Sunday night, 1,963 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 479 needing intensive care and 249 on ventilators.