Illinois reports 2,092 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

State health officials reported another 2,092 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday.

Those cases were among 103,009 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 53 people also died from the virus, including 6 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate is now 2.9%.

As of Friday night, 1,892 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.