Illinois reports 2,137 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 2,137 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 10 additional deaths.

The cases were among 49,236 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.5 percent, health officials said.

More than 50,000 vaccines were administered across Illinois on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,323,170 cases and 21,836 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 2,083 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 506 needing intensive care and 251 on ventilators.