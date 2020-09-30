Illinois reports 2,273 more COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

article

Public health officials on Wednesday said another 2,273 Illinoisans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first time this week the daily caseload passed 2,000.

Those cases were among 58,546 tests submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, raising the state’s seven-day testing positivity rate average to 3.6%.

Health officials also said another 35 people have died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 8,672.

As of Tuesday night, 1,632 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 378 in the ICU and 152 on ventilators.