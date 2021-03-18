Illinois reports 2,325 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 2,325 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 34 additional deaths.

The cases were among 89,817 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.4 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,216,090 cases and 21,022 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,120 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 252 needing intensive care and 100 on ventilators.