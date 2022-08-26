Illinois reports 24,297 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 24,297 cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths since Aug. 19.

According to the CDC, 33 counties are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, and an additional 48 counties are now rated at Medium Community Level.

Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 3,670,258 cases, including 34,677 deaths, in the state since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,310 individuals in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those individuals, 158 were in the ICU and 59 were on ventilators.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The counties in Illinois listed at High Community Level include:

Adams, Boone, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Perry, Pike, Pope, Saline, Stephenson, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.

A total of 23,213,858 COVID-19 vaccines have also been administered in Illinois.

Additional information about COVID-19 can be found here.