Illinois reports 2,441 coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
COVID variants pose threat of ‘third wave’

Dr. Shikha Jain from the University of Illinois at Chicago talks about the latest medical findings regarding COVID-19.

Public health officials on Friday announced another 2,441 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 55 additional deaths.

The cases were among 92,256 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,183,667 cases and 20,460 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,393 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 336 needing intensive care and 174 on ventilators.