Illinois reports 2,441 coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 2,441 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 55 additional deaths.

The cases were among 92,256 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,183,667 cases and 20,460 deaths tied to COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Thursday night, 1,393 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 336 needing intensive care and 174 on ventilators.