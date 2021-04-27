Illinois reports 2,556 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 2,556 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 23 additional deaths.

The cases were among 62,724 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.5 percent, health officials said.

More than 81,000 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,325,726 cases and 21,858 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 2,180 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 502 needing intensive care and 251 on ventilators.