Illinois reports 2,565 coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

Public health officials on Saturday announced another 2,565 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 50 additional deaths.

The cases were among 79,248 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.4 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,197,267 cases and 20,750 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Friday night, 1,210 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 261 needing intensive care and 108 on ventilators.