Illinois reports 26,062 new COVID-19 cases, 197 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,062 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, along with 197 additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,564,386 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

A total of 24,261 deaths have been reported in Illinois due to the virus.

More than 79 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Since last Friday, health officials have administered 578,943 tests. The total number of tests administered since the start of the pandemic is 29,756,833 tests.

The seven-day case positivity rate is 4.5 percent, and the seven-day test positivity rate is 5.1 percent.

As of Thursday, 2,346 patients were hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19. Of those, 549 are in ICU beds and 311 are on ventilators.