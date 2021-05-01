Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 2,813 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,813 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,337,868 cases, including 21,992 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,070 specimens for a total of 22,749,403.  

As of Friday night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 24-30, 2021 is 3.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 24-30, 2021 is 4.1%.

On Friday, 88,753 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois. 