Illinois reports 2,825 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
CHICAGO - State health officials reported another 2,825 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday.

Those cases were among 82,885 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 53 people also died from the virus, including 16 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate dropped from 3.4% to 3.3%.

As of Tuesday night, 2,082 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.