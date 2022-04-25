Illinois reports 3 possible cases of rare liver disease in children

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday it has learned of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under 10-years-old.

Two of the cases are in suburban Chicago, while the other is in western Illinois. One of the cases resulted in a liver transplant for the child, IDPH said.

The cases of severe hepatitis in the kids is potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus — Adenovirus 41.

Adenoviruses most commonly cause respiratory illness, but can also cause inflammation of the stomach or intestines (gastroenteritis), pink eye (conjunctivitis), or a bladder infection (cystitis), among other illnesses.

The announcement of the Illinois cases comes after a nationwide alert from the CDC in response to a cluster of nine cases of hepatitis in children in Alabama. The children ranged in age from 1 to 6 and were all previously healthy. The origin of the outbreak is not known, officials said.

The CDC says symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin).

While there have been cases of hepatitis in children with weaker immune systems, Adenovirus 41 is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in healthy children.

The CDC is encouraging parents to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis and to contact their healthcare provider with any concerns.

