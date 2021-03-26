Illinois reports 3,002 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,002 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 33 additional deaths.

The cases were among 76,774 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.9 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,232,900 cases and 21,203 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,302 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 264 needing intensive care and 120 on ventilators.